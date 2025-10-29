The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
16m

Thousands of children lives have already been lost in cutting USAIDS. Those SNAP recipients who voted for t, whether informed or ignorant, are getting what they voted for.

Everyone & the world is suffering & will continue to suffer under the t regime. Thank you for the integrity of your tireless efforts, Jennifer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
kathleen mary's avatar
kathleen mary
14m

PS: every single disgraced Congressional Republican is to blame!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture