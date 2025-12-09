MAGA Jesus
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
It reminds me a little of South Park, only this Jesus is making a statement rather than questioning it, to those proponents who truly believe such a made-in-MAGA-world falsehood. I'm afraid what this Jesus is preaching comes a little too close to the reality of how the heart of racist, white supremacy in our country seems to be associated with White Evangelical Christians. This strikes me such an irony, both poignant and painful. How could a large religious group NOT believe in a universe where all of us are God's Creation, and endowed with the same rights? How could any religion believing in "Do onto others...." treat anyone with callous cruelty, calling them "garbage"? It does baffle me as an absurd contradiction, an ugly and grotesque image projected onto other human beings that is about as far from the teachings of Jesus as I can imagine.
Fascist voters are so ignorant, they don't even realize a great many of their number fit perfectly into the profile of the word "garbage."