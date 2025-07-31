The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
1h

What can one expect from a drunk womanizer who kisses his mob boss's ass?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Finn Frock's avatar
Finn Frock
19m

Given the limited depth of his experience, he would have to show up drunk, because he is a lesser man, and not fit for this job. He would only get mean and yell, and embarrass his wife, if that is possible. Great articles Mr. Marvin Kalb, I go back to Douglas Edwards, so I admired your work over the years, as did my father, an Iwo Jima veteran.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture