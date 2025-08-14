The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace's avatar
KnockKnockGreenpeace
2h

I don't have children, but of course I was vaccinated as a child. I resent parents and the mental midgets who influence them to withhold preventive vaccines from their kids and themselves, therefore, making them possible vectors of disease. My father had polio as a child and went on to become a doctor. It is the influence of survivors and protectors like this that needs to prevail in modern America, not the backwards thinking of Kennedy, a mentally disturbed man with no science or medical training, and the people he directs.

This is basic, folks. This is basic, Trump. This is basic, parents. And so is death, if you prefer it. I do not.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Get rid of Bone spurs's avatar
Get rid of Bone spurs
2h

As a person with type one diabetes since 1969 it really scares me that people are turning their backs on established proven medical science facts. Especially from a nut job like RFK Jr who does not have any education in medicine. If you were told that when you buy a new car you never need to do anything to it to keep it up and running in tip top shape, would you believe that? C'mon people, use your brain!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture