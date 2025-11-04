Looped In With Lynn Sweet: Will Our Border Patrol Become Trump's Personal Army?

The National Guard is waiting impatiently for the greenlight to infiltrate Chicago, Illinois. Unfortunately for the Trump Administration, US District Court Judge April Perry issued a temporary restraining order blocking any action until further notice. Simultaneously, Border Patrol presence and operations in Chicago is on the rise, inspiring questions on Trump’s intended use of its agents.

Sweet joins Jen for their weekly Looped In with Lynn Sweet segment to discuss the state of ICE operations in Chicago and a timely political update from one of Chicago’s House Representatives that Sweet calls the “Chicago Switcharoo.”

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.

