Welcome, August! When my kids were young, I used to refer to it as the juiciest month of the year—loving its bloated days, all sunshine and sweat. And, in our case, it’s punctuated by weekly cake and candles. In my family of five, all but me celebrate an August birthday. (Today my firstborn turns 29—here’s to you, kiddo!)

In 2025, I have to admit this is yet another joy I am doing my best not to let the relentless news-and-doom cycle ruin. Curating a round-up of breaking headlines about gender and democracy is surely not for the faint of heart or spirit. As ever, here’s what has happened across the country this week:

· On Monday, the Trump administration posted a new rule to block what already amounted to limited abortion care at hospitals run by Veterans Affairs (VA). It now proposes to eliminate exceptions for a patient’s health or in cases of rape or incest, even for facilities located in states where abortion is legal. It is a naked attempt to roll back one of the important post-Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization policies codified by the Biden administration—which not only permitted the VA to offer abortions in those circumstances but to provide abortion counseling as well. According to the National Partnership for Women & Families, more than half of female veterans live in states that ban abortion or are likely to; women are the fastest-growing group of veterans according to VA data. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) serves on the Veteran Affairs’ Committee and called the measure “unspeakably cruel and a grotesque assault on women who have put their lives on the line to keep us safe.” The public has until Sept. 3 to comment on the Trump administration’s proposal; you can make your voice heard here.

The attack on student athletes is a reminder of another August trademark: the countdown to back-to-school. According to Axios, it is the second-biggest American retail event of the year, after the December holidays, and covers a market worth nearly $40 billion, from textiles to technology. We can now thank Trump’s tariffs for sticker shock on school supplies: The New York Times reported that we can expect price jumps for everything from paper and crayons to shoes and backpacks, despite only moderate inflation; Bloomberg noted tariffs are also hitting dorm room staples like electronics and bedding.

A survey from U.S. News & World Report shows 85% of Americans of all income levels are worried about the rising prices of school essentials, with parents saying they plan to scale back this season explicitly because of tariffs. The impact extends to teachers, who often reach into their own pockets to stock their classrooms – a financial stress that is simultaneously compounded by the uncertainty of the administration’s broader funding cuts and its assault on the Department of Education.

The hypocrisy of all of these moves—by a White House that purports to encourage women to have more babies—surely knows no limits. But as my sacrosanct month of August kicks off, I have to admit it all feels extra cruel. As for me, I’ll be doing all I can to channel Taylor Swift (Trump only wishes he could) and trying to salvage August so that it is “sipped away like a bottle of wine.”

Jennifer Weiss-Wolf is executive director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center at NYU School of Law. She also leads strategy and partnerships at Ms. Magazine.