Michelle Jordan
3h

I have made it clear to my state and U.S. Representatives and Senators that I do not support their policies on women’s rights and no way will I ever vote for them. It’s always a single party running. It nauseates me when I get a political flyer with their picture posing with the First Felon followed by their “Conservative Christian Values”

It’s always about themselves not the specifics what they’ll do to help the average Joe or Jane in America. Politicians who are braggadocio about their values or religious views are always a turn off. Tell me you’re a conservative without telling me you’re a conservative. But we know here these people are not conservatives. They’re emotional reactionaries as Jen Rubin so eloquently put it on another Substack live stream.

Irena
3h

It's amazing how those who espouse freedom tend to pave the road to it with landmines.

