The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

LIVE with Katie Phang: Jack Smith Testimony

Katie Phang reports live from the highly anticipated Jack Smith hearing before the House Judiciary Committee.
The Contrarian's avatar
Katie Phang's avatar
The Contrarian and Katie Phang
Jan 22, 2026

Katie Phang gives us a live reaction, breakdown, and a post-hearing analysis on former special council Jack Smith’s public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. Smith is publicly defending — for the first time — his two criminal indictments against President Trump over his involvement in an attempted overturn of the 2020 election results. The House Judiciary Committee, led by Republican Jim Jordan, scheduled the hearing in the wake of Trump’s calls to investigate Jack Smith and Smith’s eight hour private deposition in December 2025.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture