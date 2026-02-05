The Contrarian

LIVE w/ April Ryan: The Tea ft. Georgia Fort and Christine Pelosi

Attacks against journalism, justice for Epstein survivors, & Haiti's TPS designation
Feb 05, 2026

This week April was joined by attorney, author and candidate for California State Senate Christine Pelosi and independent journalist Georgia Fort.

Join us live every Thursday at 5pm ET.

