Transcript

LIVE: April Ryan on Don Lemon Arrest

April Ryan, Jennifer Rubin, and Norm Eisen go live to discuss the flagrant assault on our First Amendment, as evidenced by the arrests of journalists Don Lemon and Georgia Fort.
Jan 30, 2026

For more reactions from across the country by individuals, lawmakers, and organizations devoted to upholding the law, please read:

Join our community to support independent journalism and help demand accountability for lawless chaos.

