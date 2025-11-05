Let's Ring The Alarm Bells: Sen. Merkley on Election Night & Trump's Authoritarianism

Following last night’s complete blowout for the Democratic Party, Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Jen celebrate and assess the victory. Democrats won all 18 key races, flipping multiple seats and strengthening a growing blue wave across the country.

However, the work is far from over. Democrats are up against Trump’s expanding authoritarian actions: weaponizing the justice system against political enemies, deploying troops on the streets, and strategizing to steal the next election by revoking mail-in voting and implementing rigged election maps.

Sen. Merkley and Jen break down what it takes to stand up against Trump and how we can fight back against these attempts at de-democratization.

Jeff Merkley is a junior Democratic senator from Oregon. Merkley is a member of the Appropriations Committee, the Environment and Public Works Committee, the Budget Committee, the Rules Committee, and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.