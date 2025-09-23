The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Let’s Do Lunch! 09/23

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 09/23
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Neale Mahoney's avatar
Jared Bernstein
and
Neale Mahoney
Sep 23, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

Thank you

Sanjiv
,
MaeKuykendall
,
Ian Cooper
,
Anthony Caplan
, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest
Neale Mahoney
. Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture