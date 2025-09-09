The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Let’s Do Lunch! 09/09

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 09/09
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Bharat Ramamurti's avatar
Jared Bernstein
and
Bharat Ramamurti
Sep 09, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Thank you

Amy Fried
,
Jeeni Criscenzo
,
Anna Solana
,
PamC
, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest
Bharat Ramamurti
! ! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture