The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Let’s do Lunch! 06/10

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 06/10
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Natasha Sarin's avatar
Jared Bernstein
and
Natasha Sarin
Jun 10, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

Thank you

grant todd
,
Rob Nelson
,
Jennifer Wells
,
Patricia Davis
,
Tom Murphy
, and many others for tuning into another episode of Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and special guest
Natasha Sarin
! Join us every Tuesday at 12pm ET to get all your burning econ questions answered!

Get more from The Contrarian in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture