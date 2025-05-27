The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Contrarian

Let’s do Lunch! 05/27

A recording from Let's Do Lunch! 05/27
Jared Bernstein's avatar
Economy_Heather's avatar
Jared Bernstein
and
Economy_Heather
May 27, 2025
∙ Paid
6
5
Share

Thank you

Memoiring Book Club
,
Jeoffry Gordon, MD, MPH
,
Duane Daugherty
,
Mark Josephson
, and many others for tuning into Let’s Do Lunch! with Jared Bernstein and Heather Long! Join us every Tuesday at 12:00pm ET where Jared will help us break down what's happening in the economy right now and how it affects our communities. He’ll bring on a new guest each week for a live Econ Q&A. Send questions for Jared to submit@contrar…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture