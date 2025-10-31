The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Cowan's avatar
Kevin Cowan
8h

Note that with this administration it is always "we" and "they," with We, the People being the "they" and the criminal cabal being the "we." It is perfectly clear our nation is under attack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Jason Merchey's avatar
Jason Merchey
8h

Not being evil is good. Doing good work in the face of evil is spectacular.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
117 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture