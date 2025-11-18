The Contrarian

The Contrarian


Legacy, Lakers, and Losing: Offsides w/ Pablo Torre

"What if we actually took the human side of this and really decided to make that our calling card?"
Nov 18, 2025

If it’s Monday — oh wait, it’s Tuesday! Regardless, it is time for another episode of Offsides with Pablo Torre, the host of Pablo Torre Finds Out.

In today’s edition of Offsides, Jen and Pablo honor the late John Beam, who was tragically killed last week, and discuss his incredible career and community work with Last Chance U.

Jen and Pablo also dive into the newest sports scandal, the Washington Post “catching up” with Pablo’s reporting, and the lackluster performance of the Chiefs.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out.

