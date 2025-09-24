The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
6h

Adelita Grijalva was elected to Congress last night and as soon as she is sworn will sign the resolution petition on Trumepstein, which will force a full House vote.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Paula Rennie's avatar
Paula Rennie
6h

I think Canadians have figured out how " someone this patently and gleefully ignorant, driven almost entirely by personal bitterness, could have been re-elected" - the stupidity of the average American voter. There can be no other explanation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
211 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture