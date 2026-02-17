The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
7h

Thank you. Your analysis is critically important to helping us understand these new and shifting transatlantic and international alliances. Sadly, the analysis doesn't bring comfort.

Reply
Share
patricia's avatar
patricia
4h

I was glad AOC went and reminded, ALL americans are not idiots.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture