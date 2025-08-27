Workers built this country, and they’ll define its future.

The Contrarian is proud to welcome the leading voices for America’s workers LIVE tomorrow night in celebration of Labor Day. See coverage of protests around the country, hear stories from the ground of the labor movement, and tune in to help us champion workers’ efforts to preserve democracy across the nation.

Hosted by The Contrarian Co-Founders Jen Rubin and Norm Eisen

Special guests include:

• Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO

• Fred Redmond, Secretary-Treasurer, AFL-CIO

• Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers



As every union member knows, there’s strength in numbers. Join our community and learn more about events happening near you during the day by going here.

How to watch

Once you return home from a day of picnics and/or protests, settle in and enjoy our streaming special on the Contrarian Substack & YouTube!

▶️ Monday, Sept. 1 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Watch here