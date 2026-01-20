The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
So, she is a stone-cold liar just like Trump: "In September 2021, conservative media outlet American Greatness reported that Noem was having an extramarital affair with political operative Corey Lewandowski. Noem called the report a "disgusting lie", saying, "these old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help." In September 2023, the New York Post and the Daily Mail published similar reports about Noem and Lewandowski, which Noem's spokesman denied. In September 2025, New York reported that the romantic relationship between Noem and Lewandowski is ongoing, and that Lewandowski plays a significant role in running the Department of Homeland Security, acting as Noem's "de facto chief of staff". [Wiki]

So, Noem claims to be a Protestant. She named one of her kids "Kennedy." A family member fought in the American Revolutionary War. And yet she is stepping out on her husband, supports a man intent on erasing the most famous Kennedy's legacy, and is busy driving out the people who came to this country--like her more principled forebears--and who make it great.

Bob Egbert
I apologize for using the Barbie metaphor for the Gestapo Queen. However, like Barbie, the Gestapo Queen is not real. She isn't what she appears to be. She's a construct of her own mind. She plays a fantasy role that apparently impresses the Crime Boss in the WH and the MAGA Mob who worships him. He is also a construct of his own mind. They're both fakes. Fake tough guys and fake human beings who are both deeply evil.

