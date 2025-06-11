In light of this week’s unprecedented law enforcement escalation, as Trump furthers his mass deportation agenda and coopts the U.S. military to stifle lawful protests in LA and likely beyond, now is a time for all Americans—documented or not—to know their rights.

Below is a set of quick-reference graphics on what to do if you are stopped or feel threatened by immigration authorities. Please share widely:

We are indebted to the Immigrant Defense Project and the National Immigrant Justice Center for the above recommendations. See their websites for further rights resources and information, as well as the ACLU, the National Immigration Law Center, and the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

As the situation changes on the ground, all of us Contrarians must be resources for one another. What should we know about how ICE is operating right now? Share in the comments. And if you’re out there protesting, stay safe.