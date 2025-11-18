The Contrarian

The Contrarian

The Contrarian
The Contrarian Pod
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein on the untold stories of 'The American Revolution'
0:00
-46:14

Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein on the untold stories of 'The American Revolution'

'..the founders, if they showed up here, would not be surprised that someone was trying to increase their power. They’d just be devastated that the legislative branch, had yielded that power.'
The Contrarian's avatar
The Contrarian
Nov 18, 2025

Over 6 nights and 2 hours each, filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein tell the magnificent, surprising, inspiring, and untold story of the American Revolution in their new PBS series, The American Revolution.

Ken, Sarah, and Jen discuss the the creation of the series, the human complexity surrounding Americans fighting for freedom from the British while still enslaving groups of people stateside, the decision to cast re-enactment actors, and why our perspective on the Revolution is much more benevolent than what it really should be.

🚨 The Contrarian is listener-supported. Your paid subscription helps us bring you the brightest voices in politics & culture and helps fund litigation to fight Trump chaos. Join now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture