Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein on the untold stories of 'The American Revolution'

Over 6 nights and 2 hours each, filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein tell the magnificent, surprising, inspiring, and untold story of the American Revolution in their new PBS series, The American Revolution.

Ken, Sarah, and Jen discuss the the creation of the series, the human complexity surrounding Americans fighting for freedom from the British while still enslaving groups of people stateside, the decision to cast re-enactment actors, and why our perspective on the Revolution is much more benevolent than what it really should be.