Mark your calendars and for April 5. Around the country, there will be hundreds of events and various forms of peaceful protests to tell Donald Trump and Elon Musk:

“KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF”

Keep ‘em off of our Social Security, Medicaid, Medicare, private data, libraries, schools, and personal rights. Find an event near you, or—if you are near D.C.—come join us, along with the rest of The Contrarian family! (Details to follow.)

We invite paid subscribers to design and submit our protest flag, which we will display prominently on April 5 in DC. Submit your idea by March 27 either in the comments below or by emailing it to info@contrariannews.org

Remember, your paid subscription funds the battle in the court of law and the court of public opinion!

Looking forward to seeing you there, or learning about your peaceful protests in your hometown.

Thanks for being with us,

Norm & Jen