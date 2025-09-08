The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
4h

"But in the moment, he and every other judge must use every decision to expose that plot for what it is, an effort to make Americans (judges included) more fearful and less free."

I think Mr. Sarat's point is particularly important in the context of the lack of Democratic leaders willing or able to articulate this message. With the exception of a handful of Democratic Governors, the Democrat party has been woeful in articulating to the American people the "plot".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Arkansas Blue's avatar
Arkansas Blue
16m

Unfortunately, the very earliest anything can be done about this lawless regime, this ball-lees maga congress and the catholic inquisition McConnell/Roberts court will be January 2027. I hope we will be able to last that long.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture