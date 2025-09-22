The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Norris's avatar
Carol Norris
2h

He's terrific. Hope he gets all the things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Nutrition's avatar
Ken Nutrition
18m

I watch him on the Daily show. He has a great delivery. I like when they give him an in depth segment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture