The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Call Me Ish's avatar
Call Me Ish
5h

Has anyone else seen this clown attempting to play a mob enforcer on "General Hospital?" He makes Reagan (almost) look like Olivier.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture