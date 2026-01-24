The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Transcript

Jen Rubin With ACLU’s Mike Zamore on execution in Minneapolis

A recording from Jennifer Rubin and Mike Zamore's live video
Jennifer Rubin, Mike Zamore, and The Contrarian
Jan 24, 2026

