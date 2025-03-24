Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
80
42

Jen Rubin and Rachel Cohen discuss the Existential Threat Against Big Law

Jennifer Rubin
and
Rachel Cohen
Mar 24, 2025
80
42
Share
Transcript

As the Trump administration continues to go after major law firms, Jen Rubin interviews Rachel Cohen, an associate at Skadden LLP who recently posted a viral resignation letter on LinkedIn. In her letter, Rachel outlines her grievances towards the firm’s lack of response to Trump’s attacks.

If being on this career path demands I accept that my industry—because this is certainly not unique to Skadden—will allow an authoritarian government to ignore the courts, I refuse to take it any further. As I have said before, others stand to lose far, far more than a paycheck.

Together, Jen and Rachel discuss how Big Law has failed to stand up to Trump and why that needs to change immediately if the industry is to secure their integrity.

The Contrarian
The Contrarian
Authors
Rachel Cohen
Writes Rachel’s Substack Subscribe
Jennifer Rubin
Recent Posts
Ezra Levin of Indivisible talks to Jen Rubin
  Ezra Levin and Jennifer Rubin
Ben Wikler & Jen Rubin in Conversation
  Ben Wikler and Jennifer Rubin
Ruth Ben-Ghiat and Jen Rubin on the tactics of authoritarian regimes
  Jennifer Rubin
Jen Rubin and Prof. Michael Albertus on land, wealth, and political power
  Michael Albertus and Jennifer Rubin
Rushab Sanghvi and Jen on the Importance of Labor Unions
  Rushab Sanghvi and Jennifer Rubin
Ethics Complaint in WI Targets Elon-backed Organization
  Jennifer Rubin and Norman Eisen
Steve Vladeck & Jen Rubin in conversation
  Steve Vladeck and Jennifer Rubin