Jen Rubin and Rachel Cohen discuss the Existential Threat Against Big Law

As the Trump administration continues to go after major law firms, Jen Rubin interviews Rachel Cohen, an associate at Skadden LLP who recently posted a viral resignation letter on LinkedIn. In her letter, Rachel outlines her grievances towards the firm’s lack of response to Trump’s attacks.
If being on this career path demands I accept that my industry—because this is certainly not unique to Skadden—will allow an authoritarian government to ignore the courts, I refuse to take it any further. As I have said before, others stand to lose far, far more than a paycheck.
Together, Jen and Rachel discuss how Big Law has failed to stand up to Trump and why that needs to change immediately if the industry is to secure their integrity.
