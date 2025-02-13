Playback speed
Jen Rubin and Kelsi Brown Corkran on ICE raids in churches

Jennifer Rubin
and
Kelsi Brown Corkran
Feb 13, 2025
7
10
Transcript

Jen Rubin and Kelsi Brown Corkran discuss the religious freedom lawsuit challenging ICE enforcement actions in churches. The lawsuit was brought against the Department of Homeland Security by the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) at Georgetown Law, which Kelsi is the Supreme Court Director of.

Kelsi Brown Corkran, Esq., serves as the Supreme Court Director at the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP), a non-profit, public interest litigation firm housed at Georgetown University Law Center, where her practice focuses on defending constitutional rights before the nation’s highest court. She has successfully argued three civil rights cases before the Supreme Court of the United States and dozens of cases in the courts of appeals, including 12 of the 13 U.S. Courts of Appeals.

Kelsi Brown Corkran
Jennifer Rubin
