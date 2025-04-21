Playback speed
Jen and Pablo Torre Step Up to the Plate!

"There are lots of coaches who are retail politicians, first and foremost, who are finding that their skill set is just remarkably less valuable in the coming years"
Pablo Torre
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 21, 2025
We are excited to welcome Pablo Torre back on The Contrarian with the first interview in a new series of weekly videos! This week, Jen and Pablo discuss the connection of religion and sports, the capitalistic appeal of transfer portals, the new role of college sports coaches, and much more.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .

