Jen and Pablo Torre Step Up to the Plate!

We are excited to welcome Pablo Torre back on The Contrarian with the first interview in a new series of weekly videos! This week, Jen and Pablo discuss the connection of religion and sports, the capitalistic appeal of transfer portals, the new role of college sports coaches, and much more.

Pablo Torre is an American sportswriter, podcaster, and television host. He contributes to various programs at ESPN, including Pardon The Interruption and Around The Horn. Keep up with Pablo on his Substack and podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out .