By Jeff Nesbit

Donald Trump has built an entire mythology around a single, binary worldview: There are winners, and there are losers. For decades, he has sold himself as the ultimate winner—the man who defies gravity, beats the odds, and always closes the deal.

Yet, as we wrap up the first year of his second tour through the Oval Office, the scoreboard tells a different story.

His approval ratings are scraping historic lows. The bold promises of a golden age have dissolved into a sludge of bureaucratic infighting, economic stagnation, and public health regression.

But the fault line this time doesn’t lie with the “Deep State,” the media, or the Democrats. The call is coming from inside the house.

The chaos defining this administration is being operationalized by a Cabinet of loyalists who have proved themselves spectacularly unfit for the machinery of government. They are not disruptors; they are liabilities.

If Trump wishes to salvage the remaining three years of his final term—and avoid a legacy defined by dysfunction—he needs to do the one thing that made him a household name long before he descended the golden escalator.

He needs to look his top officials in the eye and say, “You’re fired.”

Specifically, three heads must roll immediately: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Warrior Without a War

If the Pentagon is a finely tuned instrument of geopolitical strategy, Pete Hegseth is playing it with a sledgehammer.

Appointed for his loyalty and his jawline rather than his logistical acumen, Hegseth has spent the past year proving that cable news bluster does not translate to theater command.

The Department of Defense is mired in an identity crisis, paralyzed by leadership that views the apolitical officer corps with suspicion and complex global alliances as nuisances.

But mere administrative incompetence is survivable; reckless escalation is not. Hegseth’s tenure hit its low point with his recent, disastrous authorization to target “narcoterrorists“ with military-grade killing force.

As I’ve written, this decision wasn’t just a legal gray area—it was a strategic catastrophe. By unilaterally blurring the line between law enforcement and warfare, Hegseth has alienated key allies in the hemisphere and risked entangling American troops in an endless, undefined conflict south of the border.

He defends these strikes as “strength,” but in the Situation Room, they come off as pure desperation. He is a secretary of “war” in name only, seemingly more interested in cultural skirmishes within the ranks than in maintaining operational readiness.

The U.S. military cannot afford a leader who treats the rules of engagement like a suggestion box. Hegseth is playing a dangerous game of risk with no clear objective, and, until he is relieved of command, the fog of accountability will only thicken.

The Architect of Ruin

Then there’s Scott Bessent, the man tasked with selling Trump’s economic populism to Wall Street, who has instead managed to alienate both.

Bessent entered the Treasury with a reputation as a hedge fund wizard, a “Soros alum” who understood the global markets.

Yet, his first year has revealed a stunning naivety regarding the kitchen-table economics of the American working class. He treated tariffs not as a delicate lever of negotiation but as a blunt-force magic wand, assuring the president that consumer prices would remain immune to trade wars.

He was wrong. The data is unforgiving: Inflation has remained stubborn, supply chains are fracturing, and the affordability crisis is deepening.

While Bessent speaks in abstract economic language, the Trump base is feeling the pain at the checkout counter. His refusal to pivot, driven by an almost academic arrogance, has directly contributed to Trump’s historic polling lows.

Bessent’s fatal flaw is his inability to see the economy as anything other than a ledger. He fails to understand that for the average voter, “the economy” isn’t the S&P 500. It’s the price of groceries and electricity.

By prioritizing theoretical protectionism over practical affordability, he has handed Democrats a potent weapon and drained the enthusiasm from the very movement that put his boss in power. He promised a boom; he delivered a bill that Americans can’t afford to pay.

The Public Health Hazard

But as Hegseth endangers our borders and Bessent our wallets, the third member of the Three Horsemen of the Trump Apocalypse triumvirate presents a more visceral threat.

If Hegseth is the warrior without a war, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the general actively shelling his own troops.

Trump sold Kennedy to the American public as a disruptor, a man who would “Make America Healthy Again“ by challenging orthodoxy. Nearly a year later, the only things Kennedy has successfully disrupted are the basic functions of the Department of Health and Human Services and the financial stability of America’s seniors and those who get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces.

The political malpractice alone should be a firing offense. Trump’s coalition relies heavily on older voters, yet Kennedy—alongside Trump—has presided over the second-largest dollar increase in Medicare Part B premiums in the program’s history.

Next year, just before the 2026 midterm elections, Medicare Part B premiums will increase again.

While Trump holds photo-ops with Big Pharma CEOs from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly to announce vague half-measures on drug pricing, he is simultaneously overseeing a rural health slush fund, a desperate $50 billion attempt to paper over the nearly trillion-dollar cuts to Medicaid that are leading to service cuts in counties that voted for him.

But the rot goes deeper than the wallet. Kennedy has treated the nation’s premier scientific agencies like hostile territory. The result is a terrifying “brain drain”: nearly 90% of senior leaders at the FDA have departed in the past year, pushed out by what insiders describe as a reign of terror.

And who is replacing them? Kennedy has swapped career scientists for a kangaroo court of loyalists.

Instead of focusing on cancer or heart disease, HHS is now wasting resources attacking Tylenol manufacturers over debunked autism theories and delaying standard vaccine schedules.

The cost of this fanaticism is no longer theoretical; it has a body count. Under Kennedy’s watch, vaccination rates are cratering, and the diseases of the 19th century are returning to the 21st.

Just last month, a third unvaccinated child died of whooping cough in Kentucky, a needless tragedy fueled by the very skepticism Kennedy promotes. His hand-picked ACIP panel recently voted to roll back Hepatitis B vaccines for newborns, a decision that essentially invites liver cancer back into the population.

This isn’t “maverick” governance; it’s zealotry. When Kennedy’s former communications director, Del Bigtree, stands on a stage and screams, “God is an anti-vaxxer,” he isn’t just speaking for himself, he is defining the ethos of the current HHS.

Kennedy is not making America healthy; he is making it sick, poor, and vulnerable. Trump needs to cut the infection before it becomes terminal for his presidency.

The Ultimate Test of Loyalty

A presidency is rarely undone by a single event; it’s eroded by the steady drip of incompetence. In just twelve months, Donald Trump’s “Dream Team” has managed to endanger our soldiers with reckless posturing, suffocate the working class with economic naivety, and dismantle the public health infrastructure with conspiracy theories.

Pete Hegseth offers aggression without strategy. Scott Bessent offers ideology without affordability. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. offers zealotry without science. Together, they form a triumvirate of failure that is dragging the president— and the country—down with them.

Trump has never prioritized sentimentality over survival. He understands that loyalty must yield results, and his cabinet is writing checks his political capital can no longer cash. The chaotic experiment of the first year is over. The results are in. It is time to clear the deck.

Mr. President, the cameras are rolling. You know the line.

Jeff Nesbit was the public affairs chief for five Cabinet departments or agencies under four presidents.