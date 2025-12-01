The Contrarian

Hubert Thomason
3h

I agree. However, problems appear when transitioning these findings into strategy. We’re not yet to the point where day to day suffering is broad based enough to effect a profound re-evaluation by most Trump supporters. Yes, we can project into the future and say we’re ‘going to see’ major price increases for goods people need and insurance premiums such that insurance becomes unaffordable. But we also have limited time until the midterms and the next national election. Maybe Trump et al will wise up and temporize with remedial action in areas involving tariffs, back off on brutal deportation tactics and provide some help with insurance subsidies etc. The next decision point for progressives (barring unforeseen events like war, assassination etc.) is the looming BUDGET FIGHT in January. Do we fight and hold out as before, but longer, until the suffering reaches an unthinkable level? Or what? How we deal with that inevitable fight will be crucial. But therein lies great danger!

Merlin Dorfman
20m

I hadn't thought about internal economics in the fall of the USSR. I think they played into Gorbachev's replacement of the gerontocracy at the top level of government, but in terms of the dissolution of the Soviet Union, I place more weight on other factors:

- The Polish Pope (John Paul II)

- Chernobyl and the realization that a nuclear war could not have a winner

- The Afghanistan debacle

- Reagan's re-ignition of the arms race and the realization that the USSR was too economically weak to keep up

