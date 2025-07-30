The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Sundberg's avatar
Mary Sundberg
4h

Excellent article. The starvation is appalling. Bibi needs to go. All countries need to step up and stop this outrage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Teresa JV's avatar
Teresa JV
4h

Thank you for speaking the truth. This IS a deliberate attack to eliminate the Palestinian people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
135 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture