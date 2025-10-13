The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1h

It is sickening to see Trump pose as the beacon of Pax Americana to Israel and Palestine while he terrorizes cities in his own country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Cecile Q's avatar
Cecile Q
1h

I hope we have some coffee today together because this spectacle at the Knesset this morning is disgustingly stomach churning. While I try to stay hopeful, I’m not quite sure this country will ever recover from the Orange Stain and his minions within my lifetime. 😢🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture