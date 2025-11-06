The Contrarian

KnockKnockGreenpeace
6h

Contrarian, please don't use AI-generated art; that is not why we're here.

Ken Murphy
4h

A big problem is the media asks him these types of things as if the premise is sound. They never say, for instance, “You are constitutionally prohibited from running again or of being on a ballot. Do you not agree that saying otherwise is a violation of your oath of office?” Instead it’s “You haven’t ruled out running for a third term. How would you do that?” Regardless, he will be long dead in 2028.

