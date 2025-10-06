Trump’s constant overreach in the legal system, the military, and the legislature may be hitting its first serious roadblocks.

Senator Mark Warner, Congress’ newest “bad guy” (worn like a badge of honor), sits down with Jen to break down the latest on the MAGA government shutdown, Trump’s notice of “armed conflict” to Congress, and the constitutional strength of our military.

Mark R. Warner is a U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sen. Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.