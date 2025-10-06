The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
36
53

Is Trump's Overreach Starting to Fail? Senator Mark Warner with Jen Rubin

"The briefings we've got from the administration so far are not satisfying."
The Contrarian's avatar
Mark Warner's avatar
The Contrarian
and
Mark Warner
Oct 06, 2025
36
53
Share
Transcript

Trump’s constant overreach in the legal system, the military, and the legislature may be hitting its first serious roadblocks.

Senator Mark Warner, Congress’ newest “bad guy” (worn like a badge of honor), sits down with Jen to break down the latest on the MAGA government shutdown, Trump’s notice of “armed conflict” to Congress, and the constitutional strength of our military.

Mark R. Warner is a U.S. Senator from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Sen. Warner was elected to the U.S. Senate in November 2008 and reelected to a third term in November 2020. He serves as Vice Chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence and as a member of the Senate Finance, Banking, Budget, and Rules Committees.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture