The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wendy horgan's avatar
Wendy horgan
39m

I see boys, not soldiers in the photo.

Become killers.

So T is talking about his own "National Guard" in a grotesque imitation of Putin's National Guard (private police force).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture