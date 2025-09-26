Is there no line MAGA won't cross? Rep. Mikie Sherrill on her publicized military record

On Thursday, A branch of the National Archives released Rep. Mikie Sherrill’s unredacted military records at the request of an an ally of her GOP opponent in the New Jersey governor’s race. These records contain a large amount of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) including her Social Security Number, address, and personal information of her family members. Despite this obvious breach of privacy, the opposing campaign continues to disseminate the records.

Rep. Sherrill joined Jen to discuss the nefarious intent behind her doxing, Hegseth’s bizarre summoning of American military leaders from around the world, and Trump’s political indictment against former FBI Director James Comey

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District where she serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the new House Select Committee on Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Previously, Rep. Sherrill spent almost 10 years on active duty in the United States Navy. After her military service, she continued to serve her community at the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office as an Outreach and Reentry Coordinator.