Is Kilmar Abrejo Garcia a State Hostage? Jason Rezaian explains

In 2015, Jason Rezaian was unjustly arrested in Iran and detained for nearly a year and a half. Since his release, he has been advocating for other political hostages imprisoned by foreign nations. Now, he joins Jen to discuss the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia to El Salvador and what the Trump administration’s refusal to facilitate his release means.

Jason Rezaian is a Senior Associate of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He also serves as the Washington Post’s Director of Press Freedom Initiatives.

