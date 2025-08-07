The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
2h

I think Trump is still a TACO.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BosPhotoGuy's avatar
BosPhotoGuy
3h

Thank you Congressman Malinowski for your analysis.

As for "Given the stakes in Ukraine, I truly hope he can pull it off. But we should all be prepared for disappointment.". Trump and the Republican party NEVER disappoint me. I fully expect them to negotiate whatever is in their own financial interest and nothing else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture