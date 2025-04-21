Playback speed
Iran, Israel, and Ineptitude: Steven Cook on Trump's Middle East Policy

"This is a guy who wants a deal and he doesn't want to get involved in another war in the Middle East"
Steven Cook
and
Jennifer Rubin
Apr 21, 2025
With news of SignalGate Part 2 breaking over the weekend, American foreign policy in the Middle East is under increased scrutiny. The Hamas-Israel conflict is ongoing, the U.S. is actively conducting airstrikes in Yemen against the Houthis, and there are tense negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program. Jen is joined by Steve Cook to outline Trump’s strategy in the Middle East and the unique role that Steve Witkoff has found himself in.

Steven Cook is a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations specializing in Middle East and Africa studies. He is an expert on Arab and Turkish politics as well as U.S.-Middle East policy. Dr. Cook is the author of multiple books.

Steven Cook
