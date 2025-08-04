It was another week dominated by the Epstein scandal, which grew ever more murky. A stellar

roundtable of Alisyn Camerota, Josh Marshall, and Asha Rangappa joins

to work through both the law and politics of Trump’s efforts to disentangle himself. The panel then moves on to apparent capitulation to Trump’s shakedown by a series of universities including Harvard, the former poster child for resistance. We close with a quick look at the Alina Habba mess in New Jersey.