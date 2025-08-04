Incriminating—Or Just Skeevy?
It was another week dominated by the Epstein scandal, which grew ever more murky. A stellarroundtable of Alisyn Camerota, Josh Marshall, and Asha Rangappa joins to work through both the law and politics of Trump’s efforts to disentangle himself. The panel then moves on to apparent capitulation to Trump’s shakedown by a series of universities including Harvard, the former poster child for resistance. We close with a quick look at the Alina Habba mess in New Jersey.
Thoughtful and energetic conversation. Lots to think about.