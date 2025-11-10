The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Incandescent Rage: Ezra Levin on the Eight Democrats Who Put Americans Last

"What do we do to demand a better party, a party that actually fights back?"
Jennifer Rubin
and
Ezra Levin
Nov 10, 2025

Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, summarizes Sunday’s shocking vote to re-open the government, without the Democrats winning anything tangible with perfect clarity: “there is something deeply broken within the Democrat system.

After a stellar performance at the polling booths on November 4th, eight Senate Democrats made the decision to abandon their party’s core shutdown demands and squander their winning momentum. In response, Indivisible is launching its largest primary program ever in 2026, with more details to follow. Keep up with Indivisible via their website.

Ezra Levin is the co-founder and co-executive director of Indivisible, a grassroots organization made up of thousands of group leaders and more than a million members taking regular, iterative, and increasingly complex actions to resist the GOPs agenda, elect local champions, and fight for progressive policies.

