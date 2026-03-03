In Two Weeks
A cartoon by Nick Anderson
Nick Anderson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist whose cartoons have appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, and elsewhere. Find him on Substack at nickanderson.substack.com.
The Contrarian is reader-supported. To receive new posts, enable our work, help with litigation efforts, and keep this opposition movement alive and engaged, please consider joining the fight by becoming a paid subscriber.
To my parents, the answer to "When?" was always, "Mañana." So, we knew it would never happen. "Two weeks" to Trump must be the amount of time it takes for him to completely abandon all thought of whatever it was he said he'd do.