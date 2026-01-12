An ICE agent killed an unarmed mother of three, Renee Nicole Good, last Wednesday. Donald Trump, his vile Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem not only lied about the incident (which multiple video analyses, experts and witnesses made clear was not a legitimate or justified act of self-defense), they also defamed the victim. (It seems like just yesterday MAGA goons went after anyone who said a negative word about Charlie Kirk after his death.) Noem claimed Good—not the shooter—had committed an act of “domestic terrorism.” Worse still, Vance lied in his subsequent press conference, declaring that ICE agents have absolute immunity, thereby empowering them to murder Americans at will. On the Sunday shows, both immigration czar Tom Homan and Noem refused to acknowledge that ICE should not kill an unarmed civilian in her car.

Foley Square protest, several hours following the murder of Renee Good

Around the country, approximately 1,200 “Get ICE Out for Good” peaceful protests sprung up over the weekend. The crowd in D.C. appeared to top 1000, with attendees speaking eloquently about their sadness and anger over a rogue force that feels empowered to kill Americans.

Not even all the foot soldiers in Trump’s regime buy his preposterous narrative. Indeed, their reaction and jaw-dropping denial of facts have been so heartless and absurd that the incident threatens to serve as an inflection point, exacerbating negative public opinion about ICE and the Trump police state generally. (Former special FBI agent Asha Rangappa gives the definitive analysis, demonstrating this was not a legitimate act of self-defense.)

Predictably, federal officials tried to push state and local law enforcement out of an investigation—the outcome (exonerating ICE) that Trump, Vance, and Noem had already determined. Minnesota’s feckless Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced it could not investigate without federal cooperation. Nonsense.

By Friday, after tremendous backlash and constant pressure from groups like Common Cause, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stepped up. The Washington Post reported that these two officials “said the effort would ensure state authorities have access to investigative materials, such as video and witness statements, if the case merits state-level charges.” Ellison stressed that “there is no conclusion that anyone could reach in good faith at this time because there’s too much evidence still to be evaluated.” Moriarity asked for the public to send in video or other evidence of the killing.

State and local law enforcement have every right, indeed, they have the sworn obligation, to investigate an alleged murder under state law. They simply cannot declare, “The feds have made it too hard.”

We already have replete evidence available from bystander accounts, multiple videotapes about ICE’s training, and data collected about ICE practices to warrant a full investigation. Minnesota law enforcement needs to preserve that evidence and then provide a completely transparent report on their findings. Then the feds can try to explain why they are sweeping this under the rug. If they have exculpatory evidence, let them produce it.

As outrage mounts and even Republicans feel the heat, the Trump regime may rethink its non-cooperation stance. After all, Republicans frequently have been compelled to do things they had previously refused to do (e.g., vote for the War Powers resolution, vote to extend ACA subsidies, disclose the Epstein files).

And even if the federal investigators adamantly refuse to cooperate, the state and local investigators can lock down the evidence. There may be enough evidence for probable cause to proceed with a trial, even without the feds cooperation.

Moreover, there is no statute of limitations on murder. If a Democratic president enters office in 2029, one willing to abide by the oath of office, federal law enforcement can decide to cooperate then. Federal prosecutors can still indict if the evidence is sufficient (and if Trump does not pardon killers), and/or the states with newfound assistance from federal authorities can proceed with state charges.

Democrats in Congress, with a funding deadline approaching, should take note of the massive turnout at anti-ICE events over the weekend, reflecting the level of rage that is bubbling up in both blue and red states. With leverage, Democrats could put meaningful restrictions on use of force, condition funding on cooperation with state investigations, demand sufficient training for ICE agents (including rules on use of force and de-escalation of violence), and assert robust legislative oversight over a brutal, unhinged force that terrorizes Americans.

Republicans have tried to demonize Democrats for using slogans such as “Defund ICE,” but as public opinion turns sharply against ICE, that line loses its punch. Millions of Democrats as well as Independents and non-MAGA Republicans understand the difference between a trained, disciplined, and responsible entity that enforces immigration rules and one that resembles fascist street thugs. Are Republicans for or against shooting unarmed moms in cars in the face?

Renee Nicole Good, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

This is no longer “only” about migrants, although the abuse of any human being should trigger the same level of outrage. Americans now must understand that if ICE agents who kill Americans in cold blood get nothing but praise from Trump and his minions, then no one is safe.

Finally, Democrats would be well advised to set down some markers. They should pledge now that when they recapture the House and/or Senate majorities, they will hold to account any officials — including Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and ICE and Customs and Border Patrol agents — who have abused their power, violated their oaths, and/or broken the law. (That should include everything up to and including impeachment.)

Democrats should also insist now that when they return to power, there will be a thorough review of federal investigators in the aftermath of Good’s killing; anyone who has obstructed justice (e.g., destroyed evidence, violated internal rules on use of force, or lied under oath) will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Everything from professional discipline to termination to criminal liability must be on the table.

This should not be a heavy lift for Democrats. When they stood up for principle with strong public backing on the ACA, Epstein files, and the War Powers Act, they shifted the political landscape, weakened Trump, and siphoned off Republican support. That is the power of an engaged citizenry, bold Democrats, and dedicated state and local officials. Now is no time to let up.