ICE is now free to target Latino communities: Maria Teresa Kumar on SCOTUS-endorsed racial profiling

"Multicultural America is immediately being othered by the highest court of our land."
Jennifer Rubin's avatar
Maria Teresa Kumar's avatar
Jennifer Rubin
and
Maria Teresa Kumar
Sep 09, 2025
Maria Teresa Kumar joins Jen to discuss the latest disgrace from the Supreme Court: the overturning of a federal court’s decision deeming indiscriminate immigration raids unconstitutional.

Together, Jen and Maria talk about how ICE is terrorizing the Latino community, why this SCOTUS ruling should alarm everyone, and how to turn fear into political action.

Maria Teresa Kumar is an Emmy-nominated MSNBC contributor and the founding President and CEO of Voto Latino. She is also a a member of the National Task Force on Election Crises, a World Economic Forum Global Shaper, Aspen Ideas Ideas Scholar, and served as the co-chair of the Aspen Taskforce on Learning.

