"ICE Is A Modern Day Slave Patrol"

Our country is battling a monster of its own making. The streets are clouded with tear gas thrown by federal agents towards innocent children. Community members are being kidnapped in broad daylight. ICE agents are checking papers based on skin tone. And the Trump Administration is orchestrating it from their satellite White House in Florida.

LaTosha Brown, Cofounder of Black Voters Matter Fund, joins Jen to provide guidance, insight, and direction during these troubled times. She reminds us that democracy is fallible and upheld by the hearts and minds of the people. Jen and Brown discuss ICE operating like modern day slave patrols, combatting the rising trend of dehumanization, and the rejecting the need to “qualify” victims of state sanctioned violence.

Trust me, you want to listen to this one.

LaTosha Brown is the co-founder and chief do’er of Black Voters Matter Fund. Brown is principal owner of TruthSpeaks Consulting, Inc. She is a well known organizer and served as a consultant and advisor for individual donors, government, public foundations and private donors.

