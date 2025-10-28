ICE Escalation in Chicago: Looped In with Lynn Sweet

Children teargassed during Halloween celebrations. Women thrown to the ground and arrested. Journalists targeted and obstructed from doing their jobs. ICE has transformed their original role — investigating and executing lawful immigration warrants — into a chaotic, dangerous, and potentially illegal operation against civilians. Chicago has found itself at the center of this nightmare.

In this week’s Looped in with Lynn Sweet, Sweet updates Jen on what is happening in the streets of Chicago, including the real time reactions to U.S. Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino’s hearing with U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis. As the hearing develops, Sweet also describes how Chicago communities are getting savvy in their response to these ICE raids.

ICE Map, Chicago Sun Times.

Lynn Sweet is the Chicago Sun-Times’ special correspondent for Chicago Public Media, and was previously their Washington Bureau Chief. She appears frequently on CNN & other outlets as an analyst and previously worked at the late PoliticsDaily.

Transcript will be added soon.