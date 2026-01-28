How YOU Can Deny Stephen Miller's Deportation Scheme

Contrarians, your voices are needed. The Republicans are at it again with their secretive surprise amendments.

Something disturbing just happened in the House regarding ICE. Remember that Department of Homeland Security funding bill that passed the House? The bill that allots 10 billion dollars for ICE?



Democrats and Republicans negotiated and, in the end, Democrats voted against the bill. Well, all but seven.



That’s bad — but here’s what’s creepy. There was an amendment in that bill, from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, that House Republicans approved. It would’ve prevented ICE from using that 10 billion to detain or deport U.S. citizens.



After Democrats and Republicans agreed on the bill, Republicans sent it to the White House. According to Escobar, Stephen Miller took out the part about banning ICE from detaining and deporting citizens, and sent it back.



The ONLY reason someone would do that is if targeting citizens is the goal.



Since its creation, ICE has detained hundreds of U.S. citizens. But recently we have heard reports and seen videos of citizens with accents being grabbed off the street. Presenting IDs and social security numbers and told they’re fake. And we’ve watched ICE agents arrest citizens for “interfering with investigations”, even those who were calmly filming from a distance, which they have a right to do.



This is a blatant violation of our Fourth Amendment rights — which protectus us from unreasonable government searches and seizures. ICE even told its agents recently, quietly, that they don’t need a warrant signed by a judge to enter a house. Which is flagrantly unconstitutional!

Passing bills is ongoing, and calling your lawmakers is always worth it. Call ASAP to register your rage about tonight’s particularly egregious vote that emboldens lawless masked thugs. But remember to keep making your voice heard. Stakes are high. It matters. So, please call your senators (click the link for guidance!) and tell them to vote against this bill. The bill has to pass by THIS FRIDAY, January 30th, so do it soon.

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard at (202) 224-3121.

Ben Sheehan is a political commentator and digital creator. He specializes in civics education, which is showcased in his latest book, What Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy Is Supposed to Work. Check out his Substack, Politics Made Easy.