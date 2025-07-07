The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
katedaniels's avatar
katedaniels
2h

While this democracy may be on death’s doorstep, I refuse to believe the democratic uprising we see across this nation will not eventually overcome. Perhaps my optimism will follow this democracy into the grave, but I hold out hope, coupled with a hell of a lot of activism. Good Trouble Lives On July 17. We need to continue to call out this administration for what they are and what they do and the impacts their actions have on all our lives now and in the future. 27 campers and staff lost their lives this weekend due to their audacious and stupid DOGE reforms. Human rights abuses, violations of our civil liberties and constitution every minute of every day by masked goons and their racist anti-immigrant policies. The reconciliation bill is one of the grossest money grabs from our communities straight into the pockets of the wealthiest individuals the world has ever seen. We can’t wait for the Obama’s or the Party or anyone else to call this out or do the strategizing and the work to fight back, to overcome. That help and that leadership is not coming so we need to stop waiting for it. WE shall overcome. WE the people. The people have the power. This was a great article. Thank you. And bless you, Norm and Jen for The Contrarian. I’d be lost without this source of information.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michelle Jordan's avatar
Michelle Jordan
33m

An existing democracy must be nurtured is my takeaway from Austin Sarat. Let’s fight and nurture our democracy at the same time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Contrarian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture